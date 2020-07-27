Meek Mill and Milan Harris Split Nearly 3 Months After Welcoming Son

It's over between Meek Mill and Milan Harris. After welcoming their son in May, the 33-year-old rapper announced on social media on Sunday that the two have broken up.

Meek said he and the fashion designer still had "mad love" for one another and were raising their son as "separate parents."

"Me and Milan decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents ... we still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding," the post read, which has since been deleted. "No fall out either just moving forward! Still love! This for protection so social media won't think we moving wrong."

Meanwhile, Milan took the opportunity to continue to bring more awareness to Breonna Taylor, an EMT who was killed by Louisville Metro Police in her apartment on March 13.

"I'd never address my private life, publicly But I just felt the need to say," Harris wrote. "Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor."

Meek announced the birth of their son on May 6, which is also his birthday. He is also a father to two sons, Rihmeek and Murad, though this was Milan's first child.

"Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift," he tweeted at the time.

As for Milan, she announced she was pregnant in February, but didn't mention Meek and asked for privacy.

"As for the blogs, again those of you that know me know how private I am and know that I don't like being featured on gossip blogs, I’m not a celebrity," she shared on Instagram. "I'm just a hard working business woman that use my brand and platform to inspire others to make their dreams a reality, and to never give up on their dreams & that’s how I would like it to stay. I dont want to be apart of that negative blog world. I am a human being, I do not want to wake up to public statements about my private life. I want to continue to decide what i want to share on social and what I don't want to be shared and i have every right to...so Please respect that."