'Mean Girls' Co-Stars Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese Reunite for Special October 3 Tribute

Mean Girls is arguably one of the most quotable films of the early aughts, and one of the most iconic quotes from the entire film happens to be about a day in October. Every year when Oct. 3 hits, memes flood social media with the scene between Jonathan Bennett's Aaron Samuels and Lindsay Lohan's Cady Heron.

The quote, of course, is when Cady begins falling for Aaron, and she asks him what day it is during class. "I began talking to Aaron more and more. On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was," Cady says, before telling him, "It's October 3rd."

And this year on Mean Girls Day, fans got an extra special surprise. Bennett took to Instagram to share a series of photos of himself reuniting with Mean Girls co-star Daniel Franzese, who played Damian in the 2004 movie. "What gay is it? 🌈 #pride," he captioned the adorable snaps, which show the two of them smiling and kissing each other on the cheek.

"I love my sis ❤️ #northshorePride," Franzese wrote in the comments section.

Fans also got in on the fun, writing, "Awwee you guys 🥺 Thank you for sharing these precious moments. Especially on today! 😁💗." Another gushed, "Aaron and Damian forever! ❤️"

Meanwhile, Lohan commemorated the day by sharing the scene on her Instagram Stories, and used it to help her promote her upcoming Netflix film, Falling for Christmas. "It's October 3rd. now mark your calendars for November 10th," she wrote, to which Bennett asked in the comments, "What day is it?"

Bennett's reunion with Franzese wasn't his only Mean Girls content on social media in recent weeks. Over the weekend, he celebrated Lacey Chabert, who played Gretchen Wieners in the movie, on her 40th birthday.

"She’s beauty and she’s grace. She’s Miss United States," he wrote alongside a photo of the friends. "Happy Birthday to the best of the best of the best of the best of the best. @thereallacey."

"Thank you 😂❤️❤️❤️❤️" Chabert replied on his post.

Mean Girls also starred Tina Fey (Ms. Norbury), Rachel McAdams (Regina George), Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith), and Lizzy Caplan (Janis Ian). It was released on April 30, 2004.