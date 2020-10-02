Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Get an Epic Reaction Shot From Billie Eilish While Presenting at Oscars

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig made their annual case for hosting every awards show at Sunday's Oscars, where they cracked up the audience as they presented the awards for Production Design and Costume Design.

The former Saturday Night Live and Bridesmaids co-stars' bit began as they took the stage, pretending to be too "steamed" to fulfill their presenting duties. But, just as they were about to storm off-stage, they turned back with big grins.

"Guys, we're not mad," Wiig admitted. "That was an act... We just know there are a lot of directors here tonight--"

"And we just want them to know we do more than comedy," Rudolph finished, before the pair launched into even more dramatic bits, earning big laughs from even the most stalwart awards show attendees, like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

After presenting the award for Best Production Design to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh, the pair launched into another bit. "We can't just skip right to the award!" Wiig protested.

So the pair decided to sing out their feelings about the next award, breaking into a perfectly harmonized medley of costume-themed songs like "Devil in a Blue Dress," "Vogue," and "Thong Song" -- earning an instantly classic reaction from Billie Eilish in the audience.

Reaction of the night was brought to you by Billie Eilish #Oscarspic.twitter.com/Qc8NfnCeCM — The Geek Point (@TheGeekPoint_) February 10, 2020

The award for Best Costume Design ultimately went to Little Women's Jacqueline Durran, but Wiig and Rudolph definitely put themselves in contention for the night's MVP!

See more from the 2020 Oscars in the video below!