Matthew Perry Posts 1st Photos of Fiancée Molly Hurwitz While Modeling His 'Friends' Charity Merch

Could this be any more adorable? Matthew Perry took to Instagram on Saturday to share his first photo of his fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, as she helped him model his limited-edition Friends merchandize, benefitting coronavirus relief organizations.

Perry, 51, shared a cute snapshot of Hurwitz, 29, as she lifted up her long dark hair to reveal the Friends-inspired slogan on the front of her black shirt.

The shirt is emblazoned with the words "Could this BE any more of a t-shirt?" The line is meant to evoke the iconic trademark sarcasm of Perry's character, Chandler Bing.

"You don't have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free," Perry captioned the pic.

Perry announced that he and Hurwitz had gotten engaged late last month, after they started dating in 2018.

"I decided to get engaged," the actor said in a statement to People at the time. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Hurwitz, who works as a literary manager, has posted about her relationship with Perry on social media several times over the last couple of years, but this weekend marked the first time Perry has done the same.

On Sunday, Perry posted a second photo of Hurwitz, this time rocking a black ballcap with the same white Friends font -- which read, "What is this, a baseball cap?" -- while jokingly talking into a banana like a phone.

"Hats?!? Banana still not included," Perry captioned the pic.

A source close to Hurwitz told ET in November, "Matthew and Molly had a connection right off the bat. Molly has stuck by Matthew’s side and supported him throughout their relationship and he greatly appreciates having her in his life and wanted to take things to the next level with an engagement. They are both so happy."

