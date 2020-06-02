Matthew Perry Finally Joins Instagram With the Help of Lisa Kudrow

All of the original Friends cast is now on Instagram.

Matthew Perry -- the last holdout out of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc -- has officially joined the social media app, and Kudrow announced the big news on Thursday. Kudrow also made a joke referencing her memorable line on Friends when she finds out Chandler (Perry) is secretly dating Monica (Cox).

"Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES," Kudrow wrote alongside the throwback picture of her and Perry together that she posted on Instagram, tagging Perry's handle, @mattyperry4. "Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife."

While 50-year-old Perry has yet to post, he already has 138,000 followers as of this writing and is following only 20 accounts, which, of course, includes all of his Friends co-stars. Fans also couldn't help but note that his Instagram bio is very reminiscent of his beloved Friends character.

"What is this, my Instagram account?" his bio reads.

Although Friends went off the air in 2004, the cast is still close today -- particularly Aniston, Cox and Kudrow -- who share pictures of themselves reuniting often.

Perry's Instagram addition will no doubt continue to fuel speculation about an upcoming Friends reunion. Fans got excited in November when news broke that the cast as well as the sitcom's creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, were discussing a possible reunion project for HBO Max. However, the Chief Content Officer of HBO Max, Kevin Reilly, said that the project is still very much up in the air at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January.

"There's interest all the way around, and yet we can't seem to quite get that interest aligned to push the button on it," he said. "Today, unfortunately, it's still a maybe."

ET later spoke with Kauffman backstage at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards, where she confessed she "really" doesn't know what's going on with HBO Max's Friends reunion project.

"It's complicated. It's very complicated," Kauffman admitted of putting the reunion together. "It's everything. It's a very complicated thing to do."

