Matthew McConaughey on Whether He'd Join 'Magic Mike 3'

Matthew McConaughey may be open to throwing on some leather and reprising his role as Dallas in the final installment of the Magic Mike franchise. In a recent interview with Variety, the 52-year-old actor admitted that he’s waiting on a call from the boss, Channing Tatum.

“Channing Tatum, call me, bro! I haven’t heard from ya,” McConaughey said, before adding: “I don’t know. I’d have to read [the script] first. It was a helluva lot of fun doing the first one.”

Earlier this month, ET spoke exclusively with Tatum, who shared that he is already getting the ball rolling on shooting Magic Mike’s Last Dance. When asked if the Dallas Buyers Club star would reprise his role, Tatum shared that he would love to see it.

Anita Bugge/WireImage

“I didn’t know if Matthew would want to do it, he loves what he did in the first movie so much. He was like, ‘I don’t want to touch it,’” the 41-year-old actor told ET.

“I mean, I’m not saying anything about mine or anyone else’s performances. He was the star, he was the movie, it was special. I can’t tell you how many times I had to watch the movie because of different edits Steven [Soderbergh] would do, and I would just fast forward to when he blew the fire, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, he's a swan song,’” Tatum adds.

In the original 2012 film, McConaughey played Dallas, the man responsible for the all-male revue where Tatum’s character, Magic Mike, showed off his dancing talents. While Tatum returned for the film’s follow-up, Magic Mike XXL, McConaughey did not.

Tatum has already begun rehearsals and heads to London this month for filming. Even though he’s done it for two films, getting in shape to play Magic Mike has gotten harder.

“That might be the reason I didn’t want to do a third one is because I have to look like that,” he told Kelly Clarkson during an appearance on her talk show. “Even if you do look like that, that be that kind of in shape, it’s not natural. I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy for you. It’s my full-time job and I can barely do it.”