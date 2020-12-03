Matthew Broderick’s Sister Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Matthew Broderick's sister, Janet Broderick, has tested positive for coronavirus and is being treated for a form of pneumonia at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, according to multiple reports.

In a statement released by the All Saints Episcopal Church of Beverly Hills -- where Janet is a pastor -- she returned from an annual conference of Episcopalians in Louisville, Kentucky, and fell ill shortly thereafter.

"Since becoming ill, Janet has received treatment for what her doctors believed was a viral syndrome. Their assessment was that her illness did not warrant further concern," the statement explains.

The statement notes that doctors reassessed their opinion when news broke that another attendee at the conference had tested positive for the illness. Subsequently she sought further treatment and evaluation at Cedars.

"After an initial assessment, she was moved to the ICU and placed under isolation. At that point, her care team moved forward with a test for Covid-19. The results were returned today, and it has been determined that Janet has tested positive for the virus," reads the statement. "Janet’s current condition is stable and she is being treated for a severe form of pneumonia. She is receiving the best medical care available and her doctors’ prognosis is for a complete and full recovery."

Janet also shares a statement through her church and thanks those who have reached out with love, prayers and support.

"I am so thankful for your prayers as I have been ill. Everyone has been so good to me and supported me with prayers," she writes. "I am through the worst of this and very very much on the mend. I asked my kids to bring me a coloring book and a LEGO set if that is any indication."

"My family have been so so loving and cared for me so well," she adds. "We so look forward to being together again in worship, to praying with you and singing a hymn."

All Saints Episcopal Church told parishioners that "the church offices will remain closed" and that "clergy and staff will continue working from home and be available via email and voicemail."

Meanwhile, it was revealed on Wednesday that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, both 63, have both tested positive for the virus after felling ill while traveling through Australia.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote in a post on Instagram. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

Check out the video below to hear more.