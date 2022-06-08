Master P Performs a Heartfelt Tribute for His Daughter Tytyana Miller at Funk Fest

Master P gave an emotional tribute to his late daughter, Tytyana Miller, during his first performance since her death last month. On Friday, the rapper headlined the Funk Fest at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, Florida. During his set, the mogul paid tribute to Tytyana’s life, bringing those in the crowd to a moment of silence.

"I love my daughter. Man, I miss her," the rapper told his audience.

"I always was her parachute, but now she my parachute up in the sky looking over me," he added. "We ain’t gonna grieve no more. We gonna celebrate because now I’m gonna be able to take care of millions of kids and save millions of lives. I’m gonna get out here and play my part. I know that God put me in this world for a passion and a purpose."

The 52-year-old told the crowd that "mental illness and substance abuse are serious things," before inviting everyone to sing "You Are Not Alone," by Michael Jackson, which he said was her theme song.

On May 29, the rapper took to Instagram to announce that his daughter, whom he shared with ex-wife Sonya C, died. She was 29.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P shared. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."

While Tytyana's official cause of death has not yet been revealed, it can be gleaned from her father's comments on the matter that it was connected to her struggles with mental wellness and substance abuse.

Master P's son and Tytyana's brother, Romeo Miller, also took to Instagram to share a statement of his own writing, "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister."

While Romeo expressed his sadness at the loss of his little sister, he added that he knows she's "in a way better place" and "finally at peace and free."

Adding, "Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless. -RM 😞🤍🕊."

The former actress was one of Master P's nine children, eight of whom he shared with Sonya C, including Romeo, 32, Itali, 23, Inty, 29, Vercy, 30, Hercy, 20, and Mercy, 16. The music mogul is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Cymphonique from a previous relationship.

For more on the famous family, check out the video below.