Mary-Kate Olsen Loses Bid to Submit Emergency Divorce Filing

The designer and former actress requested the emergency order on Wednesday after she first tried to file for divorce on April 17, but was informed New York courts were not accepting divorce filings -- other than emergencies -- due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New York courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen confirms to ET that Olsen's request to submit an emergency divorce filing was denied Thursday by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz.

The judge ruled the divorce proceedings would not move forward after deciding "it was not an essential matter." Chalfen tells ET that only "essential and emergency" filings are being accepted during the shutdown.

Olsen claimed in her request for an emergency order that Sarkozy is trying to force her out of their New York City apartment.

Olsen reportedly alleged that her attorneys got an email from Sarkozy's lawyers this week, giving her a May 18 deadline to move out of the place. She also claimed that Sarkozy terminated their lease without her knowledge, and that she's asked him to give her until May 30.

Sarkozy and Olsen married in November 2015, three years after they started dating. Olsen is requesting their prenuptial agreement be enforced.

Rachel Stockman, president of Law & Crime Network, weighed in on the emergency request and the request regarding their prenuptial agreement when speaking with ET Thursday morning.

"This is going to be a very high-profile divorce, and a lot of money is at stake for both sides," Stockman said. "The fact that she has a prenup doesn't necessarily prevent him from taking anything that she's earned following the marriage, unless that was part of the prenuptial agreement... The prenup is certainly going to factor into what happens during the divorce proceedings and what he gets and what she gets."

