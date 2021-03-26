Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are Beyond Adorable in This Throwback Pic Posted by John Stamos

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were just the cutest Mouseketeers ever! In anticipation of Disneyland reopening on April 30 in Anaheim, California, John Stamos shared a throwback photo of himself and his Full House twin co-stars posing with Minnie Mouse when they were just little girls.

"#TBT In honor of @disneyland opening soon!" Stamos captioned the adorable photo.

This is the second time this month that the 57-year-old actor has shared a throwback photo of the Olsen sisters. On March 4, he posted a pic of Mary-Kate and Ashley's younger sibling, Elizabeth Olsen, in lead-up to the season finale of her wildly popular Disney + show Wandavision.

"One day she's a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she’s taking over a whole town, mind controlling the citizens to play out her favorite TV Sitcoms! They grow up so fast...," he captioned the pic.

Elizabeth recently spoke to ET about the series, which pays homage to several sitcom formats, and her childhood on the set of Full House with her sisters.

"I have such old, early memories of being on the audience side, and it felt so comfortable," the 32-year-old actress recalled of watching her sisters, who played Michelle Tanner, on the sitcom. "I felt so comfortable as a child. And here I was doing something that felt so foreign as an actor."

She also talked about the "very meta" nod to Full House in WandaVision.

"I was very excited to do it!" she said, noting that Mary-Kate and Ashley, 34, would see and know the reference. "They always watch the [MCU films] that I'm in, which is great."

