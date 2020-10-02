Martha Stewart Just Wore a Mini to the 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party and We Can't Handle It

You go, girl!



The Vanity Fair Oscar Party is as big a deal as the 2020 Oscars red carpet, and as the annual soiree kicked off at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night, the celebs did not disappoint!



That especially goes for Martha Stewart, who stepped out in a look we were not expecting.



The 78-year-old businesswoman hit the red carpet in a sassy LBD that featured sheer, tiered sleeves. She paired the look with layers of gold beaded necklaces and strappy metallic sandals. Her look was finished off with a piecey bob and a smoky eye.