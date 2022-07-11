'Married at First Sight' Stars Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy Split

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy are calling it quits. After tying the knot on season 14 of Lifetime's Married at First Sight, the two announced on their social media accounts that they have broken up, just over a month after their season aired.

Over the weekend, Phommasak posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini and sitting on a surfboard, along with the caption, "Divorce feels good."

Meanwhile, Moy posted a lengthy statement on his Instagram, opening up about their split, and noting that he was "not expecting this announcement to happen today, but I am prepared to handle it."

"When I said yes on decision day, I knew that our relationship was far from perfect, but I held the belief that with enough time, effort and understanding, we could overcome the challenges we faced, and build a healthy, functioning relationship," Moy wrote in part. "Over time I lost hope that this could happen and believe we are incompatible in ways that attempts at compromise can't seem to fix or overcome."

The post also revealed that the two have "been apart for awhile now" but that Moy was "still holding out for the potential for true change." However, "this surprise announcement is a signal that it's definitely time to let go."

Moy also had a message for his ex. "Noi, I'll always love you. I so wish we were a better fit," he wrote. "I wish we could meet each other's needs without feeling like we have to compromise ourselves to a point beyond what we consider acceptable. I wish that our willingness to be flexible to each other matched the chemistry we were lucky to have."

The post also gave an update on how Moy is doing post-breakup. "I'm doing my best to stay positive, and am lucky to have an amazing group of people around me that have been holding me up through all of this. Of course I hold some negative feelings about it all, but I'm trying to process them on my own time, and with people who I can count on, while trying not to let it bleed out in public," he continued in his post. "I've given so much of myself to this marriage, the process and this experience as a whole. I don't regret anything I've given, but it's time that we start doing what's best for ourselves."

Last month, Moy posted a series of photos of himself and Phommasak, and admitted that the two were "trying to navigate the challenges we face in our private relationship, while recently becoming public on social media, having many people invested and wanting details."

"We have been choosing not to share some things while we work through, and figure things out, while at the same time recognizing that it’s expected for some people to want to know more," he wrote at the time. "...At our best, our relationship has been truly special, and full of love. Although we face our own set of challenges, one thing’s for sure, our chemistry can’t be denied."

Meanwhile, Phommasak has no photos of Moy on her Instagram, but she did post two pics from her wedding day in November in promotion of her season of Married at First Sight.

"I’m so excited to announce that I GOT MARRIED! Anyone who knows me, knows that I love love so much. So much in fact, that I decided to risk it all and marry a complete stranger," she wrote. "...Here’s to happily ever after … or at least hoping 💓."

