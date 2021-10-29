Mark Howard, 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Captain, Dead at 65

The cast and crew of Below Deck Mediterranean are mourning the death of one of their own. Captain Mark Howard, who appeared in 13 episodes of the Bravo show's first season in 2016, died this week at age 65, Bravo confirmed on Friday.

"Our thoughts and sincerest sympathies are with the family and friends of the respected Captain Mark Howard," Bravo said in a statement. "As the captain of the first season of Below Deck Med, he will always be remembered for his many contributions and mentorship and will forever remain part of the Bravo family."

TMZ reports that Howard died unexpectedly at his home in Florida, and is survived by his wife, Sandy.

Howard's Below Deck Med co-star Tiffany Jones shared photos of the late captain on Twitter, writing, "RIP Captain Mark Howard. You were a joy to be around."

RIP Captain Mark Howard.

You were a joy to be around 💕 pic.twitter.com/ehbouzK5uS — Tiffany Jones (Copeland) (@NautiYachty) October 29, 2021

In 2016, ET spoke with Howard about how he ran his ship. "There’s more experience involved here,” Howard told ET at the time. “This is the pinnacle of charter yacht operation and the best of the best people go to the Med. We had some newbies, but we had a lot of experience as well. That really made a big difference in what we were able to do and the service we were able to provide for the charter clients.”

He added of his crew, "At first, there was a little bit of pushing and prodding with some people, seeing how far they can go with some people. But in the end, everyone got to that professional level and gave it their heart and gave it all they could.”

Howard is survived by his wife, Susan.