Mark Blum, 'Desperately Seeking Susan' Star, Dead From Coronavirus at 69

Mark Blum has died from complications due to coronavirus at age 69, multiple outlets report.

The longtime actor was recently seen in TV shows including Billions, Almost Family, Succession, The Good Fight, You, Elementary, and Mozart in the Jungle. Blum also starred in movies including Desperately Seeking Susan and Crocodile Dundee.

Blum was also a Broadway star, appearing in shows including Lost in Yonkers and The Best Man.

Off-Broadway theater company Playwright Horizons paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter.

"With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week," the tweet read. "Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you."

Rebecca Damon, the Vice President of SAG-AFTRA, also tweeted about Blum.

"It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus," she tweeted in part. "Mark was a dedicated Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA board member serving from 2007-2013, a passionate champion for merger, and a tireless advocate for members."

"Those of us lucky enough to have known him will treasure our memories of a gifted actor, a master teacher, a loyal friend, and a beautiful human," she added. "On a personal note -- I always appreciated Mark’s clear perception of complex situations. He always spoke the truth and did a great service in informing members of our community about the ins and outs of the union whenever he had the opportunity."

Damon concluded, "Mark was smart, funny, and a true actor’s actor. He will be deeply missed."

Blum is survived by his wife, Janet Zarish.