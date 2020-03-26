Mariska Hargitay 'Heartbroken' After 'Law & Order: SVU' Crew Member Dies From Coronavirus

Mariska Hargitay is mourning the death of a crew member on Law & Order: SVU.

The series' showrunner, Warren Leight, revealed on Twitter on Thursday that costumer Josh Wallwork died of complications from coronavirus. Hargitay mourned Wallwork's death, expressing how "heartbroken" she and the Law & Order: SVU cast and crew are.

"Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke," the actress remembered of Wallwork. "The SVU Corredor [sic] will never be the same. We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts."

Cases of coronavirus continue to rise in the U.S., with several public figures coming forward in recent weeks to share their diagnoses.

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Prince Charles and more celebs have revealed they've tested positive for COVID-19, which can be fatal in the most extreme cases. On Thursday, multiple outlets reported that actor Mark Blum had died from coronavirus complications.

