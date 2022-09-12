Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Pretend to Kiss as They Present Together at 2022 Emmys

The actors were hilariously announced to the stage, saying, "Here are two cops no one wants to see defunded. Here are Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay."

"Well, Mariska, we did it," Meloni said. To which Hargitay responded seductively, "Again."

The co-stars then leaned into each other, teasing the audience with a possible kiss before announcing the upcoming nominees.

Photo by Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images)

As fans of Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime will remember, the co-stars' characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, have one of the longest-lasting "will they, won't they" relationships in TV history.

ET spoke with Hargitay and Meloni on the Emmys red carpet, where they gushed about their show, fans and their enduring relationship as co-stars.

"I go to work knowing how lucky I am, whenever we get together," Meloni said. "It's great to know you have a touchstone to go back to. It's nothing but pleasure for me so long as we keep telling good stories."

Echoing her co-star's sentiments, Hargitay agreed, "It's just been such an incredible experience to collaborate with such incredible expertise."

The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.