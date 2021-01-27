Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni Share Pics From 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Set

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni have wasted no time teasing their long awaited reunion as Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler. The two actors have been teasing fans with selfies on their respective Instagrams as they have started filming new Law & Order episodes together. However, what sets these latest pics apart from the rest is that they’re from the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Meloni’s upcoming spinoff, and not Special Victims Unit.

“It’s all happening…,” Hargitay shared on Instagram, tagging the photo of her and Meloni with “#OC,” which refers to the new series. The other photos in the same post revealed that the pair were actually on the set of the spinoff.

In another Instagram post, Meloni teased that “we workin on it,” with his face hidden behind another Organized Crime set photo.

Following the announcement of Meloni’s return to the Law & Order universe, it was revealed Stabler would first appear on SVU, reuniting with his former longtime partner, Benson, before spinning off into his own series. In fact, showrunner Warren Leight has even teased their anticipated episode together by sharing pictures of their first official table read.

“We have been Zooming our cast read throughs all season,” he told ET in January ahead of season 22’s return. “This one was different. In some ways it had the feel of an opening night on Broadway: lots of anticipation, excitement, even nervousness. We had many well-wishers from the network, studio, and Wolf Entertainment join us. The moment Benson and Stabler had their first scene, everything fell into place. I just wish we could have all gone to an opening party when it was over.”

Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni seen filming in New York City on Jan. 25. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Now it seems that they’ve been busy filming both series, which will likely see Benson and Stabler crossing over between SVU and Organized Crime, with the latter expected to debut in the spring after being pushed back from the NBC fall 2020 lineup.