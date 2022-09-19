Mariah Carey Makes 'Honey' Music Video Parody With Her Twins, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Mariah Carey is bringing the drama! Twenty-five years after the songstress dropped the theatrical music video for her song, "Honey," she enlisted some special guests to recreate an iconic scene for TikTok.

In a video shared over the weekend, Carey sits in a makeup chair pretending to be held captive by kidnappers. The star lip-syncs her character's infamous pleas in Spanish as Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, play the part of the buffoonish mobsters that try to interrogate her.

Carey's boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe -- whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon -- also play villains in the video.

"'Go eat a buffet,'" Carey captioned the TikTok post, quoting a famous line from the music video.

"Honey" was the lead single off Carey's sixth studio album, Butterfly, which was released on Sept. 16, 1997. Last week, the 53-year-old singer announced the release of a special 25th-anniversary edition of Butterfly, which includes eight new bonus tracks from the album's recordings and a documentary about the making of the "Honey" music video.

Last Friday, Carey celebrated the anniversary and new album release on Instagram, calling the release of Butterfly "one of the proudest moments of my life and career."

"I had never felt more exposed and vulnerable yet free and euphoric at the same time. It was a true EMANCIPATION (no pun intended!) of my spirit, soul and innermost feelings which I poured into every lyric and every note on every song," she wrote. "25 years (😳) later and it's still one of the proudest moments of my life and career. I hope you enjoy reliving this journey with me."