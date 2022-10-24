Mariah Carey Announces 'Merry Christmas to All' Concerts for December

Mariah Carey is taking her holiday hits on the road! On Monday, the reigning Queen of Christmas announced a pair of Christmas shows in New York City and Toronto to get her fans into the holiday spirit.

"It's almost time NEW YORK + TORONTO!! Come celebrate Christmas with me this December!" the songstress captioned an Instagram post with the concert poster. "lil' excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!!"

While concertgoers can expect Carey -- who fans have dubbed "The Queen of Christmas" -- to sing her iconic holiday jam, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," she has two Christmas albums worth of holiday music to get fans in the festive mood, including such favorites as "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," "Silent Night" and "Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)."

Carey is always a huge presence during the holidays, but this year will be especially major with the addition of the singer's illustrated holiday fairy-tale book, The Christmas Princess, due out on Nov. 1.

"The Christmas Princess is a fairytale for holiday lovers of all ages!" Carey shared in an Instagram post back in January. "Little Mariah represents my inner child believing in her own vision, she represents all children, especially those who feel like outsiders or “others," striving to believe in themselves. It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale full of wonder and boundless hope."

The Christmas Princess was written by Carey and Michaela Angela Davis, with illustrations by Fuuji Takashi. While this festive storybook is Carey's first children's book, it is her second collaboration with Davis, who co-wrote the New York Times bestselling memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey in 2020.

Tickets for the Merry Christmas to All shows, which will take place on Dec. 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and Dec. 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York, go on sale on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.