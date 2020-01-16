Mariah Carey, Pharrell Williams Among Those to Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Top talents in songwriting are being recognized! The 51st Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner is set to honor some of the biggest names in music.

Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of The Neptunes, the Isley Brothers, Steve Miller, Rick Nowels, and William “Mickey” Stevenson are all being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this year.

Carey is the most successful female songwriter in chart history, having co-written 18 of her 19 no. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Visions of Love," "All I Want for Christmas Is You," "We Belong Together," and more.

Shortly after the news broke on CBS This Morning, she took to Twitter to celebrate.

"I can't believe it... The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME!!!! This is truly one of the greatest honors of my career. I'm so proud and humbled to be in the company of such legendary songwriters - both previously inducted as well as the incredible class of 2020! @SongwritersHOF," the 49-year-old songstress tweeted.

Pharrell is known for penning hits like Daft Punk's "Get Lucky," Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines," Nelly's "Hot in Herre," and Britney Spears' "I'm a Slave 4 U."

As for The Neptunes, they have 24 Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hits, and won a GRAMMY for their work on Justin Timberlake's 2004 Justified album.

The induction event will take place June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.