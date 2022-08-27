Maren Morris Slams Jason Aldean’s Wife Over ‘Changing My Gender’ Post: ‘It’s so Easy to Not Be a Scumbag’

Maren Morris is calling out Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, over an alleged transphobic post.

The feud started earlier this week when Brittany took to Instagram and posted a video showing her before and after glam-up. She captioned it, "I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼."

Brittany's comments section quickly filled up with fans applauding the post. Lara Trump even posted two smiling faces with heart-shaped eyes emojis, while husband Jason commented, "Lmao!! Im glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out. 😂."

Country singer Cassadee Pope then took to her Instagram Story -- as well as Twitter -- and responded to Brittany's post saying, "You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

Over on Twitter, Morris responded to Pope's tweet saying, "It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice. — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) August 26, 2022

Maren Morris / Twitter

On Friday, Brittany took to her Instagram Stories and doubled down on her stance. Her response to Pope's criticism included her claiming that "Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it 'gender affirming care,' is one of the worst evils."

She added, "The other day [son] Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur, and tomorrow [daughter] Navy will want to be a cat. They’re children.”

"Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly, that they’re wiling to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions," Brittany continued. "... Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tom boy phase without changing my gender. Until then, leave children alone!"

It should be noted that, according to The Washington Post, current medical guidelines say children should not undergo gender-affirming genital surgery before turning 18.