Maren Morris Opens Up About 30-Hour Labor, Emergency C-Section and Giving Birth in a 'Global Health Crisis'

Maren Morris is reflecting on her intense experience giving birth on Monday to her baby boy, Hayes, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thankfully, baby Hayes is healthy, and the 29-year-old singer and her husband, Ryan Hurd, couldn't be happier. In an Instagram post on Friday, Morris revealed that she had to undergo an emergency c-section and was in labor for more than a day.

"30 hours of labor ended with an emergency c-section... not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool's errand," she wrote alongside a precious new photo of Hurd holding Hayes. "All that mattered was that he got here safely. Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are. Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that's eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene. All we hear are monitors beeping and the coos of our infant son. Maybe the sound of the 100th episode of The Office @ryanhurd and I have binged while in here."

Morris also thanked all the healthcare professionals for being with them amid a national health emergency.

"The admiration we have for the doctors, nurses + healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes & me during our stay cannot be measured in this post," she wrote. "They risked their health every day to make sure ours was okay. I can't think of anything more selfless than that. Ultimately, I can't thank every single mother enough for going through what you've gone through because I had NO idea how hard it could be, and I'm a measly 4 days in. The world is changing before our eyes and so am I. That's been a peaceful thing to cling to during these uncertain times. Thinking of you all. 🖤"

On Monday, Morris announced she and 33-year-old Hurd had welcomed their first child together with adorable photos of them with Hayes.

"Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives. ✨💕," she wrote.

