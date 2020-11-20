Marc Anthony Will Make You Swoon With 'Un Amor Eterno' Performance at 2020 Latin GRAMMYs

Marc Anthony brought the passion to the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs stage. The 52-year-old singer performed his single "Un Amor Eterno" during the annual awards ceremony, held in Miami, on Thursday.

Sharply dressed in all black with a white blazer and donning sunglasses, Anthony belted, "Por ti el amanecer de hoy es diferente/Por ti, por que estas junto a mí." The singer was accompanied by a pianist, guitarist and bassist for the soothing and elegant performance.

"Un Amor Eterno" is featured on Anthony's 2019 album, Opus.

The Latin GRAMMY Awards featured a slew of performance from all genres. From salsa, rancheras, pop and reggaeton, the artists all impressed while on stage.

