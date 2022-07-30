Mandy Moore Reveals She'll Give Birth Without an Epidural Due to Rare Blood Disorder

Mandy Moore has revealed that a rare blood disorder will prevent her from taking an epidural when she gives birth to her second child later this fall.

The This Is Us star told TODAY Parents that she suffers from an autoimmune disorder known as immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). According to the Mayo Clinic, the disorder can lead to easy or excessive bruising and bleeding, which results from unusually low levels of platelets (the cells that help blood clot).

The 38-year-old actress confirmed that her platelets "are too low for an epidural," while adding that she went through the same experience during her pregnancy with her now 1-year-old son, Gus.

"It was awful," the actress recalled the experience. "But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again. I wish medication was an option -- just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we'll just push forth like we did last time."

Moore spoke to ET's Denny Directo earlier this week and opened up about preparing to give birth to her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith and the difficult decision of having to cancel her tour.

"It was just really physically exhausting to the point where I was like, 'I have to draw the line' and really trust my gut and give myself some grace and recognize that I can't do everything," Moore tells ET's Denny Directo. The "In Real Life" singer canceled approximately half her tour dates in June as the third trimester of her pregnancy approached.

"We did half the tour and it was so much fun," she says, noting that her husband, brother-in-law and 1-year-old son, Gus, were all along for the ride. "It was just so magical in the sense that you're in a new city every day and [Gus] got to meet new people every day, and it was an incredible life experience that he'll never remember, but we will. I think it was a very pivotal, and will be a very pivotal, part of his young life."