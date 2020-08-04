Mandy Moore, Miranda Lambert and More Stars React to John Prine's Death

Celebrities including Mandy Moore and Miranda Lambert are paying tribute to musician, John Prine, following news of his death.

ET confirmed that the country singer died on Tuesday following a battle with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. He was 73.

The news came a week after Prine’s wife, Fiona Prine, tweeted that his condition was "stable" but not improving, and a day after the couple marked their 24th wedding anniversary.

Moore tweeted the musical icon’s name alongside a broken heart emoji, while Lambert thanked the "one and only" Prine.



Other country singers including Toby Keith, Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow also took to social media, with Keith crediting Prine for teaching him how to "let it rip."

Fellow country singer, Margo Price, said she was in pain reading articles about the passing of her "hero."

"It hurts so bad to read the news," she tweeted. "I am gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine."

Seth Meyers saluted Prine's songwriting talent. "Just gutting," the late night television host tweeted. "No one wrote songs about humankind with more grace and wit. To quote him, 'He was in heaven before he died.'"

Kacey Musgraves took to Instagram to share that she's "heartbroken" following the news, along with a photo of herself visibly emotional.

The Recording Academy also saluted Prine via a statement to ET from interim president/CEO, Harvey Mason. "We join the world in mourning the passing of revered country and folk singer/songwriter John Prine," the statement read. "John earned 11 GRAMMY nominations and received two GRAMMY Awards for Best Contemporary Folk Album, one for The Missing Years at the 34th GRAMMYs and another for Fair & Square at the 48th GRAMMYs."

"His self-titled debut album was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame® in 2015, and just recently he was announced as a 2020 Recording Academy® Lifetime Achievement Award recipient for his contributions to music during his nearly five-decade career," the statement continued. "Widely lauded as one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, John’s impact will continue to inspire musicians for years to come. We send our deepest condolences to his loved ones."

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum also mourned the star in a statement released to ET.

“Made from a mold now broken, John Prine was a walking, grinning argument for human beings as a pretty good species," CEO, Kyle Young, said. "In John's songs, humor and heartache dance together like Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. His words and melodies draw chuckles and blood, and tears of sorrow and redemption, all leading to truths widely known but never before articulated. John's mind was a treasure chest, open to us all. We mourn his passing, even as we hold the treasure.”



Prior to his passing, celebrities also saluted the musician after hearing he had been hospitalized with COVID-19. Stephen Colbert, shared a clip of him performing with Prine on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, while Brandi Carlile said she was praying for the singer.

"Come on handsome Johnny. We need you here just a little while longer," Carlile wrote. "You’ve given us all so much and you are so loved. I’m praying for you and Fiona tonight and every day until this is over. ❤️ to say that I love you both doesn’t even begin to tell the story."

See more celebrity tributes to Prine below.

