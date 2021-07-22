Mama June's Daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Congrats are in order for Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon!

The 21-year-old daughter of Mama June has given birth to her second child, taking to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the exciting news to her fans. Pumpkin also shares 3-year-old daughter Ella Grace with husband Joshua Efird.

"After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut 💙," she wrote. "Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces ☺️."

While speaking to ET back in April, Pumpkin addressed a range of topics, including what it was like watching her mother struggle with addiction and recovery, their strained relationship, how she's ready to say goodbye to reality TV and much more.

"It's kind of hard because going back to the past kind of puts wear and tear, not only for me, physically, but mentally," the Mama June: From Not to Hot star explained. "I don't want to go back into that mental place that I was when my mom was into her addiction and me having to step up and do all the things that I was doing and not really taking care of myself."

"At this point, I really do feel like I have worked hard as a woman, [done] therapy, and really working and taking this time for myself and for my family," she added. "I honestly just kind of hate going back to the past."

Hear more in the video below.