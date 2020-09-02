Malika Haqq Reveals Her Baby's Father at Precious Bear-Themed Shower: Pics!

A bear-y good time! Malika Haqq, the longtime bestie of Khloe Kardashian, had a party all her own over the weekend. The 36-year-old star was celebrated at a bear-themed baby shower, designed by celebrity designer Mindy Weiss.

The lavish soiree featured massive balloon formations, bear ears for the guests to wear, special drinks served in bear-shaped honey jars, giant moss-covered bear statues, a five-tier bear cake, a cereal bar, tones of on-theme treats, and a bear throne for guests to pose in.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Story

MKolker/Instagram Story

At the event, Malika finally publicly shared the identity of the father of her child.

"I'm incredibly thankful to Otis Flores for my little boy," she gushed as the crowd cheered.

Otis Flores is the real name of rapper O.T. Genasis, who dated Malika for several years before the pair split this past spring. The rapper shared a solo shot in the photo booth from the shower on Instagram, writing, "My son on da way... Give me a baby name now..GO!!!"

Malika also gave a special shout out to the women in her life, saying, "Everyone that's in this room basically knows my journey and how bad I want to be a mommy. This is the reason why I didn't want anyone else to speak because I knew I would cry if anyone else said to me what was on their hearts, and I also realized that sharing my heart with you guys would make me equally as emotional... The reason why I wanted to have a shower full of women is because it's you women who have helped me get through this pregnancy 100 percent."

Of course, Khloe was by her side for the soiree, proudly sharing lots of videos and photos to social media.

"Malika has been craving cereal her whole pregnancy so we have a little cereal bar," Khloe shared, showing off the impressive display.

Kylie Jenner also attended the event, sharing sweet photos and videos on Instagram, writing, "The most beautiful baby shower for the most beautiful pregnant woman inside and out! @malika."

Khloe later gave Kylie a hard time for leaving the shower early after she won the guessing game of how many bears were in the cookie jar, joking they'd pick a second winner after Kylie left.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Story

MKolker/Instagram Story

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

Momager Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian also attended, posing for photos with pals in front of the beautiful backdrop.