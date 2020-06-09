Maisie Williams Says She Had the 'Best Storyline' of 'Game of Thrones' Final Season

Game of Thrones' final season is hotly debated among fans, but if there's anything they can agree on, it's that Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) had some pretty epic moments. One such moment was when Arya killed the Night King -- who many fans (and even Kit Harrington) thought would actually be killed by Jon Snow.

"He expected it to go that way, too," Williams said of Harington in a recent interview withThe Hollywood Reporter. "He even said, 'It was going to go that way. Someone told me in season three that I was going to kill the Night King.' And then, he read the script, and it was Arya the whole time."

"Yeah, I think it would’ve been too obvious," she said with a laugh. "I'm glad that it was Arya, honestly. I think I had the best storyline of the final season."

Not all of the Games of Thrones stars were as pleased with their endings. In an interview with the UK's The Guardian last year, Lena Headey, who portrayed Cersei Lannister, flatly said, "I wanted a better death."

"Obviously you dream of your death," she told the publication. "You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn't have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb."

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, meanwhile told ET that she liked how her own character ended up on the show -- ruling as Queen of the North in Winterfell.

"I love the way that Sansa's journey ended," she said. "I think it was kind of the one thing that she wanted throughout the whole show…to be home and to be where she felt most safe and comfortable and that's Winterfell. She's totally capable of leading those people."

