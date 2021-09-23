Madonna Reflects on Her Recent Conversation With Britney Spears (Exclusive)

Madonna is showing her support. The singer is reflecting on her recent chat with fellow pop icon Britney Spears, of whom she's been a vocal supporter during the "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer's conservatorship battle.

The legendary songstress spoke with ET's Lauren Zima at the New York premiere of her new documentary concert film Madame X, held at The Edition Hotel Times Square on Thursday.

Madonna said she spoke with Spears over the phone earlier in the day, and was "just checking in on her, and congratulating her on her marriage. Or her pending marriage."

"I love her," Madonna added with a smile.

Spears recently revealed that she was engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari, following months of very contentious legal drama with her father over her years-long conservatorship. During the high-profile courtroom battles, Madonna had frequently spoken up to share her support for the singer and the fan-driven #FreeBritney movement.

Meanwhile, the premiere of Madame X comes less than two weeks after Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, made her Met Gala red carpet debut. The 24-year-old model stunned in a fuchsia Moschino by Jeremy Scott ensemble that sparkled in sequined embellishments. She also appears in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, rocking a teal latex lingerie ensemble.

Reflecting on her daughter's already impressive career and her future in showbusiness, Madonna she feels "anything is possible for her."

"She's way more talented than I was, [or] am," Madonna said. "I'm really proud of her."

As for the upcoming documentary, Madonna teased what fans can expect to see in the film, and what elements are featured in the recounting of her most recent concert tour.

"Great art, thoughtfulness, incredible dancing, incredible music," Madonna shared, "provocation, politics, spirituality, family. Everything!"