Madonna Reacts to Criticism of How She Looked at GRAMMYs

Madonna didn't let her critics get in the way of her good time. On Sunday, the 64-year-old music icon made a special appearance at the 65th GRAMMY Awards to the delight of her fans and fellow musicians.

However, some viewers decided to take aim at her appearance during the ceremony. On Tuesday, Madonna addressed her critics in an Instagram post, and shared videos of her fun night out at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The singer shared what it meant for her to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith ahead of their performance at the GRAMMYs. "It was an honor for me to Introduce. Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the GRAMMYs. I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the Year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the GRAMMYs— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!! ♥️," she wrote.

Madonna then had a message for her haters. "Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The mother of six added, "Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous."

Further commenting on her appearance, Madonna noted, "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come. In the words of Beyoncé, 'You-won’t break my soul.'"

She concluded her post with a message for her haters and another Beyoncé lyric. "I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life," she wrote. "Bow down b**ches! 💃🏼🎤💄🎼👠"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

While her message addressed her critics, Madonna's videos showed her celebrating at the GRAMMYs with her famous friends. The music legend posed with Smith and Cardi B, and even tongue-kissed Jozzy.

Before their GRAMMYs performance of "Unholy," Smith and Petras won for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and thanked Madonna.

"Madonna, for fighting for LGBTQ rights," said Petras, who made history as the first trans woman to win a GRAMMY. "I don't think I could be here without Madonna."