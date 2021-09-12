Madison Beer Pays Homage to Beyoncé by Rocking Her 2003 Dress at 2021 VMAs

Madison Beer walked the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Sunday in a pale pink form-fitting, spaghetti-strapped corseted 2003 Dolce & Gabbana dress with a high lace slit ahead of the awards show being held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The revealing dress is made out of panels of light pink silk and leather, with corset detailing throughout. Eagle-eyed viewers pointed out that Beer's head-turning gown was also worn by Beyoncé to a taping of CBS' The Late Show With David Letterman in July of that year, though she chose to style it slightly differently back then.

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Rob Kim/FilmMagic

Beyoncé chose to lace up part of the dress, leaving much to the viewer's imagination as the high slit rested just above the new. She paired the D&G stunner with matching sparkly pink heels.

James Devaney/WireImage

Beer is a presenter at the VMAs and was nominated for Push Performance of the Year, which Olivia Rodrigo ended up winning.

Prior to the awards show, Beer admitted to ET's Rachel Smith that she hadn't slept for three weeks out of anticipation for the VMAs because she had never been nominated for her music before.

"I haven't slept in three weeks. It's just been crazy, I've never been nominated for anything so this is like a first and I'm really excited and honored," Beer said. "And yeah, I'm just, I'm really grateful for the recognition."

The internet personality also said she's excited to watch the "hysterical and so cool" Doja Cat take on hosting duties. "I watch a lot of her livestreams and she's just hysterical and I can't wait to see how she is tonight," Beer expressed.

The MTV Video Music Awards air Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.