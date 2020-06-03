Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye Enjoys Tropical Honeymoon With Josh Kerr: See the Exclusive Pics!

Taylor Dye and Josh Kerr have that newlywed glow!

The country couple looks more in love than ever while enjoying a Caribbean getaway as husband and wife in Grenada.

"We spent a lot of time on the beach because the view and the water were both so stunning," the couple exclusively tells ET about their honeymoon. "We got an incredible couples massage and mainly relaxed, which was exactly what we needed!"

In fact, Dye, one half of country duo Maddie & Tae, and Kerr, a songwriter, says relaxing was one of the highlights of their trip.

"The best part of our honeymoon was just getting to enjoy married life and not have to worry about anything at all," the couple shares.

The country lovebirds tied the knot on Feb. 6 in Nashville, Tennessee, after getting engaged in September of 2019.

Now, the two are living their best lives officially as husband and wife.

"It feels AMAZING," the couple gushes. "Blissful is the most accurate word I can use to really describe it. We can't stop smiling and looking down at our rings and calling each other husband and wife."

The newly married couple even opened up to ET about their intimate ceremony.

"My favorite moment from our wedding was our first dance," Dye explains. "Josh told me he was going to surprise me, but I really didn't know what that meant until the moment came and two of our friends, Dave Barnes and Jordan Reynolds, walked out with their guitars and started singing a song the three of them wrote together right after we'd gotten engaged. The song is really personal to our relationship and I'll always cherish that moment."

Throughout the day, the groom shared updates on his Instagram Stories using the hashtag #OhKerr, which included a video of him dancing with his new bride. Dye looked stunning in a white, long-sleeve backless gown with a tulle train. Her hair was up in a high, curled ponytail.

Following their honeymoon, the two are looking forward to celebrating their new life together back home in Nashville.

"We're excited to really settle into our home and soak up all of our time together before I leave on tour," Dye shares.

Maddie & Tae's Tourist in This Town Tour kicks off April 15, just days after their 15-song sophomore album, The Way It Feels, is set to be released on April 10.

