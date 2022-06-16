'Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink' Trailer Gives Never-Before-Seen Look at Musician's Personal Life

"My life wasn’t always like this," Machine Gun Kelly says at the start of the trailer for his new Hulu documentary, Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink. "I just don’t think anyone saw me coming," he continues via voiceover of clips that show off his rock star performance career.

The new film will offer "an in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows of an artist chasing music's top spot while tackling noise from the outside world," the press release from Wednesday reads. Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, is perhaps best known for his platinum-selling album, Tickets to My Downfall, and his most recent No. 1, Mainstream Sellout.

MGK is famous for his contemporary blend of rock and hip hop, which he uses to sing about the struggles he faced during a turbulent young adulthood. The new documentary pulls back the curtain of his onstage personality to tell a more honest origin story.

He takes the cameras to the houses where he grew up and a parking lot where he shot his first music video. At one point, he hops on a plane immediately after a show to attend his daughter's volleyball game early the next morning and later visits his dad in a hospital. Throughout, he speaks openly about being constantly misunderstood by the media and by fans of rock music.

"People say that stuff about my dad, but you only see one side," MGK's daughter says in the trailer.

Also in the clip is his current girlfriend, Megan Fox, and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Fox and MGK have captivated the world with their intensely public -- and sometimes mystifying -- relationship since they were first linked in 2020.

In the trailer, Barker gushes about his time working with MGK. "I loved it like it was my own," he says.

“That’s what so cool about music,” MGK says in the trailer. “So many different personalities and so much that we don't have in common with each other but when that one song comes on, we’re all one.”