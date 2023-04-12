Machine Gun Kelly's Concert Film 'Mainstream Sellout' Is Coming to Theaters

Machine Gun Kelly is coming to theaters. The 32-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that his concert film, Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era, will be coming to theaters for one night only.

"It's not just a concert film, it's the end of an era," MGK captioned a trailer for the film, adding that it'll play in theaters on May 13.

"Machine Gun Kelly's remarkable journey from Cleveland to meteoric superstardom and back to where it all began gives us an unfiltered look at the emotion and rawness of coming home," Kymberli Frueh, SVP of programming and content acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing, told Billboard in a statement. "We are so lucky that this moment was captured so it can be shared with fans across the globe."

