Machine Gun Kelly Shares Struggles With Planning His Wedding to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is finding wedding planning to be harder than expected. The 31-year-old "Bloody Valentine" singer popped the question to his fiancée, Megan Fox, in January, but when it comes to walking down the aisle, he's not quite ready.

During a Thursday appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, MGK opened up about some road blocks in the couple's big day.

When host Corden asked Kelly when the wedding would be, he replied, "When they can build me, like, a red river with gothic..." before cutting off and quipping, "The location is hard, trying to find a spot that's matching my artistic [vision]."

Despite MGK's desire to make their big day perfect, a source recently told ET that couple is eager to tie the knot.

"They have talked about wedding plans and want something very dark yet romantic, that shows off their luxe and sexy sides, with black and red colors, lace," said the source. "Megan and Machine Gun Kelly know that they are each other's soulmates, so they want to get married sooner than later."

Part of the delay might be due to MGK's indecisiveness, which was apparent when he changed the name of his upcoming album. In January, Kelly revealed that after naming his album Born With Horns and getting the name tattooed on his arm along with pal and collaborator Travis Barker, he decided to change the album name to Mainstream Sellout.

"I change my opinions about things a lot, and I shouldn't have included him in my initial opinion before it was released," MGK admitted on The Late Late Show. "Then I was like, 'We gotta change it up.'"