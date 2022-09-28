Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, Joe Alwyn Among Stars to Make 2022 'TIME 100 Next' List

In a brief profile penned by Ryan Reynolds, peppered with his signature humor, Taylor Swift's beau, Alwyn, is credited as someone who "lives at the intersection of enigmatic mystery and fun drinking buddy."

"I've known Joe Alwyn for six years -- and that's long enough to see someone's heart. Long enough to know whether or not they're made of good stuff. And Joe Alwyn is made of good stuff," Reynolds writes.

"It's exciting to witness where he's been. More exciting to see where he's headed," he continues. "But before I finish this tribute, it's imperative I mention his kindness, his generosity, and humanity. And as evidenced in The Favourite, he will out-dance your a** with stoic high kicks and plunging floor work … all while wearing a powdered wig and no less than 50 lb. of high-end satin finery."

Joe Maher/Getty Images

In a glowing tribute to her tourmate, Avril Lavigne celebrates the headline-making stage antics of Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker).

"Not many people celebrate a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden by smashing a champagne flute on their head, but when Machine Gun Kelly does, it just makes sense," she writes. "He’s grown in the most authentic way, starting as a rapper and evolving into one of the biggest rock stars in the world. I have a lot of respect for him and how thoughtful he is with his craft. And not only is he a great musician and songwriter -- as heard on his recent album, Mainstream Sellout -- but he also acts, directs, and is an amazing father."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lizzo proclaims that SZA will be "regarded as one of the greatest songwriters and singers of all time," while Queen Latifah heralds former co-star Palmer as "one of the most talented human beings I've ever met." Palmer scored her first big-screen role as a child, playing Latifah's niece, in 2004's Barbershop 2: Back in Business.

"Watching Keke evolve as a young woman has been a joy. She is the epitome of grace, poise, and honesty," Latifah writes. "To watch her grow as an artist, taking on a range of challenging roles -- including her stunning performances in Akeelah and the Bee, Pimp, and the critically acclaimed 2022 blockbuster Nope -- has been inspiring to me as a fellow actor. Not to mention, the girl can sing! But then again, this young champion has been inspiring adults for many, many years."

She continues, "Keke is the future, and I can't wait to see the things that she will do as she continues on her journey."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In selecting individuals for it's annual list, TIME acknowledges that there is no set rules of criteria for inclusion. "There is no one way to have an impact," the mag states. "What unites these individuals are their extraordinary efforts to shape our world -- and to define our future."