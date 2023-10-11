Machine Gun Kelly Jumps Up When Fan Rushes the Stage: 'This Is a Bad Look'

Machine Gun Kelly was put in a stressful situation on Tuesday while speaking at the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in Cleveland, Ohio.

While in conversation with Kristin Stoller, the 33-year-old musician, who also goes by Colson Baker, leapt to his feet when a fan took to the stage and made his way toward the "Bloody Valentine" singer.

In a clip posted to Instagram, MGK jumps up with his hands balled into fists, shouting, "My man, get the f**k away from me. Yo, what are you doing? What are you doing? This is a bad look. Don't make me do this."

A member of Machine Gun Kelly's security then grabbed the man and took him offstage.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

After a brief pause following the incident, Kelly is heard saying, "I'm sorry, I try to live in the dichotomy more on this side than the other guy. I left that guy in the past. I'm really sorry. I do apologize for my primal reaction."

Stoller complimented Kelly for his response to the incident, saying he handled the situation "amazingly."

Kelly has not publicly commented on the incident on his social media.

It makes sense that MGK would be on the defense. He is no stranger to physical altercations with strangers. Back in July, a man lunged at Kelly and his longtime love, Megan Fox, while the couple was attending the Orange County Fair. In the subsequent exchange with Kelly's security, Fox was slammed into a barricade.