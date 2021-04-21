Machine Gun Kelly Gets a Tattoo That Looks Like His Throat Is Slit -- and It's Eerily Realistic

Machine Gun Kelly's new ink is sure to get a lot of attention. The rapper showed off his latest tattoo on Instagram on Tuesday, a red vertical line made to look like his neck is slit.

MGK also shared video of himself getting the realistic-looking tattoo.

"Hey, if anyone ever liked my neck, it's gonna look different," he says with a smile.

He captioned his post, "bye bye neck. 💉."

Of course, this isn't the first time MGK has shown his fascination with blood. In February, the 30-year-old "Bloody Valentine" musician said he wears girlfriend Megan Fox's blood around his neck, sharing a picture of a drop of her blood in a necklace on his Instagram.

Last month, a source told ET that MGK and 34-year-old Fox are "very in love" after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass last spring and becoming inseparable.

"MGK always puts Megan first, treats her like a queen and is super respectful, thoughtful and funny, which are all qualities that she loves," the source said. "MGK is head over heels for Megan and didn't think he'd get so lucky to score someone of her caliber."

The two recently went on a double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at UFC 260.

"They have a great time when they hang out as couples and it's very natural, easy and fun," a source told ET about the four hanging out together. "They all have a lot of shared interests like music, self-care practices and more. Kourtney and Travis are super into each other and Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are so in love. So it's nice for both couples to spend time with like-minded people."

