Lyle Waggoner, 'The Carol Burnett Show' Star, Dead at 84

Rest in peace, Lyle Waggoner.

The veteran actor died in Westlake, California, on Tuesday after a long illness, his son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 84. ET has reached out to Waggoner's rep for comment.

Waggoner was perhaps best known for his seven seasons starring on The Carol Burnett Show. He also portrayed versions of Steve Trevor on Wonder Woman, starring Lynda Carter as Diana.

The actor also hosted the syndicated quiz show, It's Your Bet, in the 1970s and played himself on an episode of That '70s Show in 1999.

Outside of his acting career, Waggoner made a mark on Hollywood with the 1979 launch of Star Waggons, which rented motor homes for actors, makeup departments and more to use on film and TV sets.

According to CNBC, by 2016, Star Waggons had 800 trailers and an annual revenue of $17 million. Waggoner said a year later that he supplied 30 trailers alone for ABC's Dancing With the Stars.

Waggoner is survived by his wife, Sharon Kennedy, and two sons, Beau and Jason.

