Luke Evans Goes Instagram Public With Relationship to Rafael Olarra

Luke Evans has seemingly gone public with boyfriend Rafael Olarra. The actor, who is notoriously private about his dating life, posted a cute video of the pair to Instagram and even liked a friend's comment calling them a “cute couple.”

Over the weekend, Evans shared a clip of himself and Olarra giggling as they appear shirtless in front of a creek. “He loves my welsh humour….no, honestly!! he does!!” the actor captioned the clip with the hashtags “Hawaii memories” and “happiness.”

Peoplealso reports that designer Brian Atwood commented on the post, writing “cute couple,” which Evans liked.

While this is the first time Evans is acknowledging his relationship with Olarra, an art designer for the Faena Hotel Miami Beach, the actor has previously posted several photos of them together.

One Instagram from January showed Olarra running with Evans riding a bike alongside him. “Today I will be playing the role of ‘Coach,’” the actor wrote.

In another, the pair was photographed with a group of friends as they celebrated the start of 2020. “Awesome January 1st with this bunch! Thanks for letting us onto your boat @nickvoulgaris it was the perfect start to 2020!!” Evans wrote.

Olarra has also shared photos of the couple, captioning a January post of him and Evans with “Missing this one…”

In recent months, Evans and Olarra have even walked the red carpet together, photographed with friends at the Frozen II premiere in November 2019 and backstage at the Broadway musical adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge.

While the romance is happy news, kicking off 2020, Evans is coming off a few successful years in Hollywood, with roles in Ma opposite Octavia Spencer, in Roland Emmerich’s hit military drama Midway, and as a suspect in Adam Sandler’s ensemble Netflix film, Murder Mystery.

Up next for Evans is the British TV series The Pembrokeshire Murders and Dreamland, a thriller starring Armie Hammer and Gary Oldman.