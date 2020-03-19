Luke Bryan and More Celebs Live-Stream Free Concerts From Home Amid Coronavirus

The show must go on!

In the wake of widespread concert cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, musical acts including Luke Bryan, Chris Martin, Keith Urban, John Legend and Rob Thomas are performing for fans via social media.

On Thursday, March 19, Bryan took to Facebook Live to give fans a little concert from his cigar shop in Watersound, Florida. He performed his new song, "One Margarita," along with a few fan favorites including "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here," "Knockin' Boots," "What She Wants Tonight," and "We Rode in Trucks."

Martin was one of the first to start the trend, announcing an Instagram Live performance on Monday.

“Hello everyone,” the Coldplay frontman tweeted. “I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I’m going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram in about 30 mins (1pm in LA / 8pm in London). love CM #TogetherAtHome.”

The musician entertained fans for 30 minutes, performing songs like “A Sky Full of Stars,” and “Trouble," telling interesting stories about the tracks, like how drummer, Will Champion, initially doubted how good “A Sky Full of Stars” was.

Shortly after Martin announced his performance, John Legend retweeted Martin’s post while announcing he would perform at the same time, with the same hashtag, on Tuesday.

“My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today,” Legend tweeted. “I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1 p.m. Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome.”

Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, quickly signed up for the session, replying, "I’ll be there!! because I literally have no choice."

The Together at Home series of concerts was launched to encourage social distancing and support of the World Health Organization (WHO) in its efforts against the spread of COVID-19.

Keith Urban also performed a half-hour set on Instagram Live from a warehouse where he stores his gear. “I was supposed to be playing tonight and I just thought it would be nice to be able to play anyway,” the country star said. “Even though we can’t be in front of all you guys tonight I want to be able to play some songs and bring a little bit of entertainment into your screens.”

He then introduced his band and showed his “audience of one” in the venue -- wife Nicole Kidman.

Married musicians David Foster and Katharine McPhee also performed live via the Internet, thanks to a suggestion from Foster’s daughter, Erin Foster.



The couple had so much fun that they swiftly announced they would be back on the app daily during the crisis.

Matchbox Twenty frontman and solo artist Rob Thomas meanwhile performed a heartwarming cover of New Zealand band Crowded House’s hit “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” captioning the performance “Social Distancing Sessions.”

“During these uncertain times the entire world is shutting itself down,” Thomas wrote alongside the video, which was filmed by his wife, Marisol. “Part of that means that people aren’t going out and enjoying live music or any entertainment. I’m kicking this off and I invite all my brothers and sisters in the music world to go on Instagram and share a little something with people to help them while they hunker down in their homes. #SocialDistanceSessions #SDSessions.”

The "Smooth" singer then challenged some of his musician pals, like John Mayer, Chris Daughtry, Gavin DeGraw, Brandi Carlile and the Counting Crows to post their own Social Distance Sessions performances.

As for Pink, she had viewers tag along via Instagram while she practiced the piano.

“Free concert slash piano lessons from my heart to yours. To make you feel my love 😍 rehearsals,” she wrote alongside a clip of her behind the piano singing Adele’s Make You Feel My Love.



See more on how celebrities are keeping fans entertained and giving back during the Coronavirus crisis below.