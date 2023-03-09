Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Are Engaged

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are taking the next step in their relationship. The 27-year-old White Lotus actor and 39-year-old celebrity hairstylist are engaged, ET has confirmed.

According to a source, Gage told friends he and Appleton "got engaged" around the time they were in Mexico together in February.

This news should come as no surprise to fans as the men have both publicly expressed how in love they are in recent interviews.

"I think this mane needed to be tamed. I also needed to be tamed," Gage quipped while on Today when he was asked about his relationship with Appleton. "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love."

"Something about being in London. I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself," Gage added of his British boyfriend. "...We have fun together. We go on adventures. It's the best."

Appleton is also pretty smitten. Last month, he posted a series of pics showing him and Gage on said "adventures." He captioned the post, "Apple of my eye."

"I'm very happy. Very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special," Appleton said on The Drew Barrymore Show last month. "Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special."

Romance rumors between the pair started in February after they traveled to Mexico and shared pics from their trip on Instagram. When Appleton and Gage got back from their vacation, the romance speculation ramped up as they posed on a red carpet together and got flirty with each other on social media.

Gage initially played coy about his relationship status during a series of interviews in March.

"I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred," the actor told The New York Times. "It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out."

