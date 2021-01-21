Luis Fonsi & Ozuna Bring the Latinx Vibes With Hit Songs During Biden Inauguration Special

Luis Fons and Ozuna brought the Latin flavor to the Celebrate America special on Inauguration Day. Ozuna kicked off the set performing part of his hit song, "Taki Taki," with DJ Cassidy. The performance came in the second half of the two-hour telecast, with the two separately singing and getting the audience pumped.

Mid-way through, Fonsi appeared and DJ Cassidy transitioned to "Despacito." The two jammed along as Fonsi crooned the Spanish lyrics.

Fans couldn't get enough of the two Puerto Rican stars, taking to Twitter to express their happiness. Even Chelsea Clinton tweeted about how excited her kids would be to watch Fonsi.

Oh my gosh! My kids are going to be so thrilled @LuisFonsi & Despacito is part of tonight’s incredible celebration with @DJCassidy. So excited to re-watch this with them!! — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 21, 2021

Ozuna is currently performing Taki Taki at the virtual #InagurationDay parade! pic.twitter.com/oU58NmtPl9 — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) January 21, 2021

The Inauguration concert includes “Taki Taki” with Ozuna... and Despacito with Luis Fonsi, y’all 🤯 — Samy Nemir-Olivares (@Samynemir) January 21, 2021

Was not expecting Ozuna and DJ Cassidy



*wines on wall* — Darth Deadass (@sylphanne) January 21, 2021

OYE LUIS FONSI TOO?



Did we just take over? — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) January 21, 2021

Luis Fonsi up in here!! — Jenny Lorenzo (@JENNIZZLES) January 21, 2021

feeling v affirmed that luis fonsi and I now dance the same way - on a couch, using only the upper third of our body and for no more than five minute intervals — Jenna Wortham (@jennydeluxe) January 21, 2021

Celebrate America was hosted by Tom Hanks and also featured performances by Demi Lovato, John Legend, Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons, among others.

