Lucy Liu Took Nude Portraits of Drew Barrymore While Filming 'Charlie's Angels'

For Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore, shooting Charlie's Angels was a real friendship-forging experience. The pair seemingly got comfortable enough for Barrymore to pose nude for her friend and co-star.

More than 22 years after Liu and Barrymore teamed up -- alongside Cameron Diaz -- for the first Charlie's Angels movie, the pair came together for a fun reunion on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, and Barrymore piqued some fans' interest with a particularly teasy anecdote.

"Do you know what, I was actually trying to find… the nude photographs you took of me on the set of Charlie's, in my dressing room," Barrymore shared.

"Oh, I have them," Liu responded quickly. "You look gorgeous [in them], as you still do, and you’re so natural and playful and having a great time."

Liu added, coyly, "I have a series of portraits of people, with and without clothes on."

The pair also looked back at their time on the set of the 2000 action comedy, and Barrymore recalled how diligently Liu took her training.

"You were so dedicated and me and Cameron were both so naughty sometimes," Barrymore joked.

"She was so good," Liu replied. "You weren’t! You were naughty."

Recalling her memories of the shoot -- in which famously tensions ran high between some members of the cast -- Liu recalled, "I remember pain, and we were pretty badass. I remember eight hours a day training, five days a week."

Now, Liu stars as the main antagonist in the new Shazam: Fury of the Gods, where she stars opposite fellow villain Helen Mirren -- and Liu had nothing but respect for how Mirren carried herself on set.

"Well, she shows up on time, and her thing is 'Be on time and don’t be a…' and that’s all you have to do," Liu said. "And not everyone can do that, obviously, but that’s her motto and it works. And you know what? She does it, and she’s perfection."

Shazam: Fury of the Gods is in theaters now. The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays. Check here for local listings.