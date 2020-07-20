'Lucifer': Aimee Garcia and D.B. Woodside on How Season 6 Renewal Affects Original Ending (Exclusive)

Lucifer fans couldn't have been more excited when Netflix revealed last month that the series would get a sixth season -- and that includes D.B. Woodside and Aimee Garcia.

"We're fans ourselves of these great stories," Garcia tells ET's Katie Krause. "We know how excited we get, so we know how excited the fans are gonna get, because we're one and the same."

Lucifer ran for three seasons on Fox before its cancellation in 2018. Thanks to fan support, the series found new life on Netflix, which picked the show up for season 4. The story was supposed to come to a close with a two-part season 5 (debuting next month), however, Netflix just announced those plans have changed, and renewed Lucifer for season 6.

Keeping the secret about season 6 was pretty hard for Woodside and Garcia. "We suffered. I just want everyone to realize how much Aimee and I have been suffering for months," Woodside jokes of how long they've been keeping the secret. "It's been absolutely terrible."

"D.B. is probably one of the most veteran players in the cast. He's been on a bajillion shows and has been gracing our screens for decades, and but still somehow D.B. retains this childlike excitement for the story," Garcia explains. "We're still so excited and giddy about what we do, and how it's going to affect people... it's so hard for us to keep a secret."

"We were internally combusting," she cracks. "So we're glad that we can now share with the world."

So, how does season 6 affect the previously planned ending for season 5? "It was a little strange because we were all kind of wrapping it up," Woodside admits. "I think the writers did some reshuffling. I just had my first writers meeting a few days ago, and they are raring to go."

"Without giving too much away... they already know how it's going to end," he adds. "The ending that they had planned, now they're just going to stretch it out a little bit, and allow all of our characters some space and room and to breathe and maybe even tell some more stories about each of the characters. Our fans are going to get a chance to see us in different ways before we get to the end. So, I think the sixth season is really for the fans."

Garcia shared that the cast was "so excited" about how the writers had previously planned to end the series. "It's still going to end that way, but now even better," she says. "Like D.B. says, it's not just going to be, like, a montage ending of how each character ends up. Now it'll be an episode for each character to see how they end up. So, basically it's the same story, which is great, because we were given the opportunity to tell a great story and now it's just gonna be a great deeper story."

"It's beautiful. It's absolutely beautiful," Woodside adds of Lucifer's ending.

Woodside and Garcia give all credit for Lucifer's new final season to the fans.

"We're all professionals. As much as we love Netflix and as much as we love Warner Bros., I think we all know that when you set out and you say, 'This is going to be the final season on something,' and then towards the end you reverse course -- it's not just because they love us so much," he quips. "Obviously the show is doing really well, and it's doing even a lot better than Netflix and Warner Bros. anticipated... I'm just glad that there are people who are running those companies who were willing to put the breaks on it and go, 'Hey, what are we doing? We have something great here. Let's continue this greatness.'"

"I think it takes people who are really confident and smart to be able to reverse course," Woodside notes. "So I love it."

Season 5 of Lucifer debuts Aug. 21 on Netflix. See what Garcia and Woodside told ET about what fans can expect in the video below.