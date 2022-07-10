L.Q. Jones, Famed Western and 'Mask of Zorro,' 'Charlie's Angels' actor, Dead at 94

Famed Western actor L.Q. Jones has died at 94 years old. According to reports from People, the actor's grandson, Erté deGarces, confirmed that Jones died from natural causes on Saturday at his home in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles.

Justice Ellis McQueen, who is native to Beaumont, Texas, took on the stage name L.Q. Jones in the beginning of his career. His first break was in the 1955 film Battle Cry. Jones went on to have a career that spanned seven decades and was marked by 60 screen acting credits, several major TV productions as well as directing, producing and writing A Boy and His Dog.

The actor has an extensive resume in Western films, with appearances in The Wild Bunch, Ride the High Country, Major Dundee, The Battle of Cable Hogue and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Expanding his reach in Hollywood, Jones went on to have roles in Charlie's Angels, Casino, The Edge, The Patriot and The Mask of Zorro.

Jones has also featured in several notable productions, such as, Gunsmoke, The Virginian and Bonanza, plus Charlie's Angels, Hawaii-Five-0 and The Incredible Hulk.

People reports that Jones died in Los Angeles being surrounded by loved ones. The actor is survived by his three children, Randy, Steve, and Mindy.