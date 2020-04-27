'Love, Victor': Here's a Flirty First Look at Hulu's 'Love, Simon' Series

We have a feeling you're going to fall hard for Victor.

Hulu has unveiled a first look at its Love, Simon TV series -- Love, Victor, which follows the titular teen (played by Michael Cimino) as he navigates friends and family, first crushes and coming out -- as well as the premiere date: June 19.

In the clip, Victor interviews for a barista job with the coffee shop's assistant manager -- who happens to be his floppy-haired classmate and crush, Benji (George Sear). Cue romantic comedy-worthy slo-mo and a cringey milk-frothing incident. Watch now:

Love, Victor, like its big-screen counterpart, is set at Creekwood High School and will see Victor reaching out to Simon (Nick Robinson, who narrates the show) for help in navigating his journey of self-discovery.

Love, Victor was originally set for Disney+, before making the jump to Hulu when it was apparently not deemed "family-friendly" enough for the streamer. Hilary Duff took to Instagram to say the concern "sounds familiar," having experienced production woes of her own on Disney+'s Lizzie McGuire revival.

While that remake is still pending, Love, Victor will begin streaming on Hulu on June 19.