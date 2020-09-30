'Love Island' Finale Sneak Peek: Justine and Caleb Share Their Most Romantic Moment in the Villa (Exclusive)

Did Justine and Caleb win Love Island season 2?Read our recap to find out which couple won the $100,000.

Are Justine and Caleb the couple to beat?

Love Island ends a whirlwind summer of love, Casa Amor shockers, dumpings and recouplings on Wednesday with the final four couples -- Justine and Caleb, Cely and Johnny, Laurel and Carrington and Moira and Calvin -- vying for the $100,000 grand prize. With America holding all the power in determining the winning pair, one couple has distanced themselves from their fellow islanders with their strong displays of affection, respect and adoration for each other.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the season 2 finale, Love Island favorites Justine and Caleb sit down with host Arielle Vandenberg to reflect on their month-long journey in the Las Vegas villa and making it all the way to the final.

"Just pure excitement!" Justine adorably said in the clip. "I feel like I can't even believe we're here."

"Literally could not ask for a better ending than to be here with her. It's been amazing," Caleb replied, lovingly gazing at his partner.

Vandenberg brought up Justine's early worries that she wasn't going to find a love match on Love Island, and while her time in the villa started off rocky, patience paid off.

"It was a really emotional time when I started to doubt myself," Justine admitted, before Caleb added that she was "always on my radar." "When I told her I couldn't tell if she liked me or not, she put some action behind those words."

The car wash challenge, Justine said, was the perfect time to up her game and "put myself out there, and get this guy to look my way a little bit, I was like, 'This is it!'"

"You put a lot more than your heart out there, I'll say that," Caleb quipped.

When the couple was asked about their most memorable moment, it was easily when they both said the L-word to each other.

"Yesterday, for sure," Caleb said. "Just being completely open with each other and feeling comfortable to say that we do love each other, that was probably the biggest emotional high."

"We haven't really touched the word 'love' in here, so to hear him say it, it just validates things I was feeling as well," Justine recalled. "It was just amazing! That was definitely my highest moment."

The Love Island finale airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

