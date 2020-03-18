'Love Is Blind' Stars Lauren and Cameron Explain How to Date in Isolation With Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is continuing to show her fans some brightness amid dark times.

For her third Instagram Live episode of "BRIGHT MINDED: Live With Miley," which is airing every day this week at 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET, the 27-year-old singer invited Pilates trainer Saul Choza, comedian Amy Schumer and Love Is Blind's Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton to the candid live chat.

"It's so hard to not get totally zoned into the news and get stuck in the negativity. I think right now we could all use a laugh," Miley said at the beginning of the episode. "We need each other right now."

If you've binge-watched Love Is Blind like Miley, then you're probably equally obsessed with fan-favorite couple Lauren and Cameron. The two discussed how they are staying sane while self-distancing themselves from others amid the worldwide spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus. They also shared some solid advice on how to maintain relationships or date while isolated.

"Cam and I love making TikToks to pass the time," Lauren said. "Outside of that, we've been doing a lot of working ... and just trying to catch up and stay positive. Calling everyone to make sure they're good and OK. Eating take out."

"People can still pick up the phone and call people," she suggested. "Having a conversation is the best foreplay."

The married couple is the perfect example of how to find love with someone you may not be able to be in the same room with, seeing as they got engaged through the Netflix dating experiment before ever seeing each other face-to-face. Their bond was created by speaking to each other through a wall in individual, secluded pods.

"One of the best parts about it was there was no distraction from the physical part," Cameron recalled. "We really were able to get down to what it is that's going to carry our relationship in the future."

Miley chimed in, sharing that it reminded her of the phone calls she used to have with crushes in middle and high school, where you'd "talk to them before you fall asleep."

"I used to love my little Cricket phone at night," the former Disney star said. "That was the best. And in school back then you actually wanted to avoid the person as much as possible."

If Love Is Blind has taught viewers anything, it's that connection doesn't always have to be physical. Lauren and Cameron offered up advice on how to have conversations with a new love interest during social distancing, based on their own experience in the pods.

"Just talk about the things that are most important to you," Lauren advised. "The stuff you like, the stuff you dislike, what phobias you have. Then you can talk for hours after that. Fall down the rabbit hole!"

"For Lauren and I, our first main connection was family and how important family is," added Cameron. "That was the first time we kind of cried together."

As for couples who live together and feel like they're spending too much time in the same space?

"You are getting a chance to really connect more and grow together. If you need time apart, go in a different room and close the door," Lauren joked.

Miley revealed that Jeremy Scott will be her guest for Thursday's show. She said the fashion designer plans to chat with their fans about how to repurpose items you would usually get rid of and turn them into something new and fresh.

As we patiently wait for the next episode, hear all the highlights from Miley's Tuesday chat with Demi Lovato in the video below.