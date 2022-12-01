'Love Is Blind' Star Iyanna Cries as Divorce From Jarrette Is Finalized: 'Cameras Left and S**t Hit the Wall'

It's officially over. Love Is Blindseason 2 star Iyanna McNeely took to TikTok this week to share her emotional reaction to finalizing her divorce from Jarrette Jones. The podcast host got vulnerable in the clip, crying throughout, as she discussed the grief that comes with divorce and her failed marriage.

"It is official, divorce really is like a grief and as much as people laugh at how long we were married, I think my expectations made it real, my hope made it real, my effort made it real, my tears made it real. So I'm crying for that girl that I was at the beginning of this marriage because I was so hopeful and had less baggage," Iyanna said, wiping away tears. "I'm crying for that marriage I thought could work."

She went on to call out her ex for acting differently when the Netflix cameras were rolling, saying, "I'm crying for that man I believed he was, that man he convinced me he was in the beginning and in between all that very scheduled filming. There was good moments in there, there was connection. Then cameras left and s**t hit the wall."

Iyanna also clarified that though she's crying, she's not regretting her decision to end the marriage.

"I may be crying and I may be sad right now, but I'm happy that I'm moving forward," she added. "I'm happy that I'm out of something that no longer works for me, something that drained the life out of me. It makes you question yourself, you know? I questioned my judgement. I questioned myself. If my own husband couldn't see the value in me, then what the f**k? It's really done now, so I release it. I release it."

@iyanna.amor I love that man. Of course I can only speak to my experience and I hope that Jarrette can grow to be truly vulnerable amongst those he’s loves. I do not regret it but instead will and am learning from it. As I continue to process, I’m sure I’ll share more about my marriage on my podcast but for now, I wanted to share to those who may relate. For anyone else going through a divorce, a breakup, or just general grief, it’s okay. It’s okay to feel, it’s okay to process, and it’s okay to lean on those closest to you. Every experience was meant to teach, prune, and stretch. Embrace it. ♬ original sound - Iyanna McNeely

Several hours later, Iyanna shared another video thanking fans for their support.

"I'm OK. What you witnessed was an accumulation of feelings and things I've been processing for a really long time now, actually," she said. "I think I realized in retrospect that I was healing and I was grieving while I was even still in the relationship."

In August, the former couple announced in a joint statement that they were ending their marriage after less than two years.

"While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay, Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best," they wrote at the time. "This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing!"

Jarrette and Iyanna tied the knot on season 2 of Love Is Blind, despite struggling with their opposite personality types. Jarrette was a self-proclaimed extrovert who liked to go out, while Iyanna was an introverted homebody. They also shared their marriage struggles in the franchise's After the Altar special, which aired this fall when they had already announced their plans to divorce.

